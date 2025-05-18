Focus On Framing: Molino Library Photography Meetup Group Monday Afternoon

May 18, 2025

The Molino Library will host the next meeting of Molino Library Photography Group at 2 p.m. on Monday. Due to the Memorial Day holiday, the meeting is being held on the third, rather than the fourth, Monday of the month.

Whether you are taking photos with your phone or a professional camera, the group is open to everyone.

This month, discussion will focus on framing. Participants will learn that “by positioning the subject between foreground elements such as doorways, windows, branches, or architectural structures, photographers can draw attention to the focal point and enhance the composition. This technique adds depth, context, and a sense of storytelling to the image, making it visually compelling.”

The Molino Library is located at 6450-A Highway 95A in the Molino Community Center.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

