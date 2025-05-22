Florida Black Bear Hunt Passes At FWC Meeting

An annual black bear hunt took another step forward Wednesday at a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in Ocala.

The proposed hunt passed 4-1 on Wednesday to set the hunt for 23 this December, but a final vote will be required in August. The hunt will allow 187 bears to be removed from the state’s estimated 4,000 black bears.

“The resurgence of the Florida black bear is not just a victory for conservationists; it’s a win for all Floridians,” said Rodney Barreto, Chairman of the FWC. “Hunting is a biologically sound method to slow population growth, resulting in a healthy and well-managed Florida black bear population for the future.”

The bear hunt would not include Escambia or Santa Rosa counties; the closest area to be included would be Bay County.