Flomaton Man Is Second Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder In Atmore Shooting

The Atmore Police Department has arrested a second attempted murder suspect in connection with a shooting incident last week.

Terry Clark, 24, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. He was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant after a traffic stop by the Flomaton police Department.

At approximately 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21, Atmore Police Officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Sowell Avenue and Trout Street. The victim and witnesses provided dispatch with a description of a vehicle fleeing the scene.

An Atmore Police Officer en route to the shooting location observed a vehicle matching the description leaving the area. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop and made eye contact with the driver, whom he recognized as James Antonio Johnson of Atmore. Johnson then dramatically accelerated, reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour on Carver Avenue as he attempted to evade the officer. The officer briefly lost sight of Johnson’s vehicle before locating it abandoned at a nearby residence.

Upon interviewing the victim of the shooting, Johnson was positively identified as the individual who had fired shots at their vehicle. Investigators processed the scene, recovering 27 spent shell casings from two different caliber firearms.

James Antonio Johnson (pictured left and below), 24, later turned himself in to authorities and was charged with attempted murder and felony fleeting charges.