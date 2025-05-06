Escambia Man Charged With DUI After Crashing Into Deputy’s Patrol Vehicle

An Escambia County man was arrested after crashing his vehicle into a deputy’s vehicle.

Michael Joseph Turpin, 44, was charged with DUI with property damage by state troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Turpin failed to maintain a single lane while traveling east of and I-10 ramp to I-10. Troopers said the car struck the right rear of the marked Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SUV traveling in the same direction. There were no injuries.

“During the crash investigation, there were signs of impairment observed from the driver of the sedan,” FHP said.

Turpin was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $2,500 bond.