Escambia County Deputy Involved Shooting Under Investigation

May 26, 2025

A deputy-involved shooting occurred Sunday night in Escambia County.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s office deputy responded to a reported trespassing call in the 7200 block of Plantation Road about 7:30 p.m. While on the call, the deputy was notified of a disturbance and hearted multiple gunshots at 850 Fusion, across from Cat Country 98.7.

When the deputy arrived on the scene of the shooting, a suspect armed with a firearm confronted the deputy, forcing the deputy to fire towards the suspect, according to the ECSO.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

“He was transported to a local hospital for treatment,” the ECSO said in a statement Sunday night. “At this time, it is unknown if the suspect’s injuries are from a shot fired by the deputy or the previous gunshots that were fired. No officers were injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has been notified and is actively investigating the incident, as is standard procedure in all deputy-involved shootings.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 