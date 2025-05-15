Escambia County Corrections Welcomes 12 New Officer Trainees

Escambia County Corrections has announced that 12 new corrections officers will be joining the department after successfully graduating from George Stone Criminal Justice Training Center as Corrections Academy #127.

The officer trainees were among 22 graduates at in the corrections academy at the George Stone Criminal Justice Training Center, marking the completion of a rigorous 420-hour training program designed to prepare them for careers in corrections.

New Escambia County corrections graduates include Laton Bates, Casie Cassaras, Brandon Danielson, Hannah Forte, Cody Fryman, Wesley Hart, James Kessler, Andrew Manning, Austin McLean, Geneva Simmons, Corey Tolbirt, and Thomas White.

“These graduates have worked hard and shown exceptional dedication to public service,” Escambia County Corrections Captain Shawn Hankins said. “We are proud to have twelve of them join our team, and we look forward to their success.”

Over the course of three months, the trainees participated in an intensive curriculum that combined physical training, academic studies, and hands-on certifications. The program, recognized for its demanding nature, equipped the students with the skills and knowledge necessary to handle the complexities of working in corrections.

The training curriculum covered essential topics including defensive tactics, physical fitness, and specialized certifications such as CPR, first aid, and firearms. Students also participated in academic courses that explored the legal, ethical and procedural aspects of corrections work.

To further encourage qualified individuals to pursue careers in Corrections, Escambia County Corrections is offering sign-on bonuses for certified corrections officers and officer trainees. Certified Corrections Officers are eligible for an $8,000 sign-on bonus, and officer trainees who want to join the George Stone Corrections Academy and become certified are eligible for a $5,000 sign-on bonus, plus a paid scholarship to attend the Corrections Academy.