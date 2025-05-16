ECSO Honors Fallen Officers During Service At Newly Completed Memorial
May 16, 2025
Thursday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office held the first Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony at the new Memorial Plaza to honor our deputies killed in the line of duty. The families and friends of those who were remembered gathered to place a rose on the new Escambia County Sheriff’s Office memorial.
Roll Call of Heroes:
- Town Hall Marshall Daniel Douglas – End of Watch 1893
- Sheriff A. Cary Ellis – End of Watch 1923
- Constable Mallory Williams – End of Watch 1941
- DS Joseph Elmer Whitworth – End of Watch 1954
- Constable WM. “Clint” Rigby – End of Watch 1955
- Patrolman Roland Davis, Sr. – End of Watch 1955
- DS Len B. Adams – End of Watch 1958
- DS Joseph Mallory Gassman – End of Watch 1966
- DS Charles Leroy Wilkerson – End of Watch 1974
- DS Morley “Buddy” Ray – End of Watch 1978
- DS Floyd “Doug” Heist – End of Watch 1980
- CPL. Eric Byron Streeter – End of Watch 1984
- DS Donald Ray Cook – End of Watch 1988
- DS Sgt. Dennis Mathis – End of Watch 1989
- Sgt. Roosevelt Walker, Jr. – End of Watch 1998
- Lt. George Hura, Jr. – End of Watch 2004
- K-9 Wolf – End of Watch 2000
- K-9 Erny – End of Watch 2000
The new memorial plaza is a focal point in front of the main Sheriff’s Office on Leonard Street, reinforcing its symbolic importance. The newly designed space offers a place where memories are shared, where grief is met with support, and where citizens can all come together–united in appreciation for those who sacrificed their lives for our safety.
Under a partnership with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, no tax dollars were used for the construction.
