ECSO Honors Fallen Officers During Service At Newly Completed Memorial

Thursday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office held the first Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony at the new Memorial Plaza to honor our deputies killed in the line of duty. The families and friends of those who were remembered gathered to place a rose on the new Escambia County Sheriff’s Office memorial.

Roll Call of Heroes:

Town Hall Marshall Daniel Douglas – End of Watch 1893

Sheriff A. Cary Ellis – End of Watch 1923

Constable Mallory Williams – End of Watch 1941

DS Joseph Elmer Whitworth – End of Watch 1954

Constable WM. “Clint” Rigby – End of Watch 1955

Patrolman Roland Davis, Sr. – End of Watch 1955

DS Len B. Adams – End of Watch 1958

DS Joseph Mallory Gassman – End of Watch 1966

DS Charles Leroy Wilkerson – End of Watch 1974

DS Morley “Buddy” Ray – End of Watch 1978

DS Floyd “Doug” Heist – End of Watch 1980

CPL. Eric Byron Streeter – End of Watch 1984

DS Donald Ray Cook – End of Watch 1988

DS Sgt. Dennis Mathis – End of Watch 1989

Sgt. Roosevelt Walker, Jr. – End of Watch 1998

Lt. George Hura, Jr. – End of Watch 2004

K-9 Wolf – End of Watch 2000

K-9 Erny – End of Watch 2000

The new memorial plaza is a focal point in front of the main Sheriff’s Office on Leonard Street, reinforcing its symbolic importance. The newly designed space offers a place where memories are shared, where grief is met with support, and where citizens can all come together–united in appreciation for those who sacrificed their lives for our safety.

Under a partnership with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, no tax dollars were used for the construction.