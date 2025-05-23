Don Gaetz Recaps 2025 Legislative Session

The Florida Legislature regular session on policy ended on May 2, ending the normal 60-day session. But lawmakers will be required to head to back to Tallahassee before June 30 to vote on budget and tax cats.

“The presiding officers have not yet agreed on allocations, and they are miles apart on tax policy. The Speaker is pushing for a reduction in sales tax.” said District 1 State Senator Don Gaetz — who represents Escambia, Santa Rosa and small northern portion of Okaloosa. “The President is more inclined toward a property tax cut, maybe through a constitutional amendment. The financial forecast for the state, which already calls for $6.7 billion in spending cuts over three years, will not allow both sales tax and property tax reductions.”

In an email to constituents, Gaetz — who represents Escambia, Santa Rosa and small northern portion of Okaloosa — recapped the 2025 legislative session:

I favor property tax cuts. Property taxes are like paying rent to the government for our own property. We feel those taxes when we write checks to the Tax Collector every year. Those payments come right out of our family and business pockets. Along with property insurance, property taxes are a major cost driver in making Florida unaffordable for many folks.

Sales taxes are important, too, but in our part of Florida, 35 percent of sales taxes are paid by tourists. So, a big sales tax reduction is a disproportionate advantage for visitors. I’m not sure if buying a pair of jeans for school for $45.05 instead of $45.25 lands with the same impact as a significant property tax cut.

One thing is sure: the Florida Constitution requires that the Legislature submit to the Governor a budget including tax policy by June 30. The Governor has said he will veto the House proposal, which could put us into an emergency special session.

In my prior Senate service, and now, I have never witnessed the two Houses of the Legislature this far apart this far into the year. Speaker Danny Perez, President Ben Albritton and Governor DeSantis are highly intelligent men of integrity. I look forward to their working together and to a solution I can support.

Legislative Victories and Losses That Affect Northwest Florida

Even though the legislative session hasn’t produced a budget and tax plan yet, our work in Tallahassee did include some wins and losses in the policy arena.

Bills sponsored by Senator Gaetz that passed both the House of Representatives and the Senate

SB348 – Ethics (Stolen Valor):

This legislation makes it a crime to fabricate unearned military rank or awards while running for office, holding public office or seeking any job in the public sector. Penalties include a fine of up to $25,000, public censure and removal of office by the Governor.

SB348 – Ethics (Collecting Fines from Deadbeat Politicians):

The Commission on Ethics assesses fines against politicians who violate the Florida Code of Ethics.

But some politicians don’t pay their fines, some have remained unpaid for up to five years. This bill gives the Commission the authority to garnish the wages of any public employee or official who hasn’t paid his or her fine within 90 days.

SB150 – Troopers Law:

This act makes it a third-degree felony to tie and abandon an animal during a declared state of emergency. The bill was inspired by the compassion of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who saw an abandoned dog tied to a fence during Hurricane Milton. The patrolman saved the dog who now has a permanent, safe home.

SB102 – Job Training for Persons with Autism:

This bill recognizes that persons with autism “age out” of training and education services when they reach 22. Under this legislation, persons on the spectrum can earn badges signifying they have proven skills in particular areas employers need, especially related to safety regulations. The bill establishes a joint effort of the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Florida Department of Education.

*merged into CS/HB1105: Education

SB140 – Municipal Charter Schools:

This legislation allows local governments to establish “job engine” charter schools within municipal boundaries as a way to promote economic development and job growth. Some local governments lose economic development opportunities because existing public schools are performing poorly.

*merged into CS/HB1105: Education

SB312 – Institute of Human and Machine Cognition:

The internationally recognized institute is given more structural independence under this bill. The bill also makes it possible for IHMC, already linked with UWF, to enter into partnerships with additional colleges and universities.

SB1180 – Protecting Minors from Sexual Imaging:

A case in Escambia County inspired this bill. An individual used computer-generated images of teenage girls to create pornography that found its way onto the internet. The bill makes possessing or distributing such sexually exploitive images a third-degree penalty.

SB80 Preventing Commercializing of State Parks:

I joined with Senator Gayle Harrell in co-sponsoring this bill which prevents the building of hotels, golf courses, restaurants and other commercial structures on state park land. I was among those who last summer publicly protested a scheme to build golf courses in state parks and was honored to work with Senator Harrell this session to pass this law that ensures our parks remain well-kept but natural jewels of Florida’s environment.

SB 7016 – Reforming Constitutional Amendment Process:

This bill was probably the most significant bill passed in the 2025 session of the Legislature. The bill exposed and cleaned up much of the fraud practiced by proponents of recent constitutional amendments. The bill provides a clear pathway for citizens to use petitions to amend the constitution but restricts outside, multi-million dollar interests from buying the constitution with fraudulent signatures and petition mills.

I was privileged to be joined by Senator Erin Grall in moving this complex but necessary bill through the legislative process.

The bill passed the Senate and the House and has already been signed into law by the Governor.

Major Bills Sponsored by Senator Gaetz which did not pass the House of Representatives and Senate

SB184 – Affordable Housing

This bill would have allowed Accessory Dwelling Units or ADUs to be placed by property owners on their own land. The bill also required local governments to adopt ordinances governing ADU’s.

This bill passed the Senate but not the House.

SB554 – Property Insurance Reform

This bill would have ended the current practice of many property insurance companies hiding their true financial condition when seeking a rate increase. Now hundreds of millions of Florida rate payer dollars are hidden in “affiliate companies” and not reported on insurance company balance sheets, thereby making it easier to justify rate increases.

The bill was never heard in any Senate or House committee.

SB354 – Utility Rates

This legislation would have required investor-owned utilities to disclose excessive executive compensation and other internal cost drivers that force up rates. The bill also would have required co-ops to operate in the sunshine and conduct fair elections.

The bill was heard before one committee and then quietly killed by utility lobbyists in both Houses.