Create Your Own Unique Bird Feeder For Free At The Century Library

Want to create your own unique bird feeder?

Stop by the Century Branch Library on Tuesday or Wednesday. They library will supply a wooden bird feeder, and you supply the imagination to create your own one-of-a-kind bird feeder while supplies last.

The Century Library is open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturdays at 7991 North Century Boulevard.

NorthEscambia.com generated image for illustrative purposes.