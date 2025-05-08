Century Finalizes Plans To Seek $6.9 Million In Grants, Most For Community Center

The Town of Century has finalized plans to apply for $6.9 million in grants, most of which will go for a new community center.

This week, the town voted to apply for a $5.4 million Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from Florida Commerce to construct a new Carver Community Center on Jefferson Avenue. They will also seek $750,000 for a minor home repair program.

The town will also submit three applications totaling $750,000 to create the design to resurface of Barnwell Lane, East and West Cottage streets, and Cedar Street. The street portion of the request would be design only in anticipation of potential paving at a later date.

The minor home repair program would provide home repairs to address structural code enforcement issues and access issues such as ramps that would allow low or moderate income individuals to remain in their homes for a longer period of time. The town will determine later if roofing repairs or upgrades might be included.

If awarded, grant funds would construct a new Carver Community Center (design pictured below) on Jefferson Avenue. The town previously received a $3.255 million state grant for a community center on Jefferson Avenue, but most of the funds were clawed back by the state. The town was able to use $514,650 to pay for the engineering, architectural and grant administer expenses that left the town with no building but a complete set of shovel-ready drawings.

The town is accepting public comments to include with the grant applications. Comments should be emailed to cmoore@centuryflorida.us by May 12.

Pictured above: Howard Brown, interim town manager, explains CDBG grant applications to the Century Town Council and local citizens during a public hearing this week. Pictured below: The Carver Community Center. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.