Cantonment Man Charged With Fleeing From Park With Gun, Drugs

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office charged a Cantonment man with possession of drugs and a firearm at the Escambia County Skate Park on Chimes Way.

Vontarius Lavont Gulley, 19, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, being in possession of a handgun on his person at age 19, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, and obstruction of justice resisting officer without violence.

Deputies responded to a reported robbery at the park on May 3 where an alleged victim told deputies that he had been robbed by a man that ran towards Chaser’s Lounge on W Street. That’s where deputies spotted a man matching the description of the alleged robber. The man, later identified as Gulley, immediately ran from deputies.

A deputy gave chase on foot, reporting that Gulley held up a handgun with an extended magazine in his right hand before throwing the firearm under a parked vehicle. He was taken into custody.

Deputies returned to the park, but the supposed victim had left the scene and could not be located. According to an arrest report, a 9mm handgun was located under a vehicle in the lounge parking lot, where the deputy reported seeing a fleeing Gulley throw it.

Deputies located 273 grams of synthetic cannabinoids in Gulley’s bag, the report states.

Gulley told deputies that he was in the park when he observed a male holding the bag, and the male reached into the bag as if he had a gun. He stated he believed the man was going to harm him. He stated the male dropped the bag, which he picked up before running out of fear of being harmed. He denied knowing about the narcotics in the bag.

Gulley was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $12,500 bond.