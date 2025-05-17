Cantonment Man Charged With Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon

May 17, 2025

A Cantonment man was arrested on felony charge after an altercation involving a shotgun at a residence on Navarro Road early Thursday morning.

Ian Scott Jarman, 21, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $5,000.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call at approximately 12:40 a.m. The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute over an unpaid tab at a local bar, which escalated into a verbal confrontation and threats exchanged via text messages.

The situation at the residence escalated when Jarman displayed a shotgun while standing on the front porch, aiming it at another person present who was sitting in a vehicle, according to an arrest report. The individual in the vehicle remained there during the initial confrontation.

Jarman spoke with deputies and denied pointing the shotgun, stating he had it by his side for self-defense due to receiving threatening text messages. He claimed the other individual was trying to fight him.

After Jarman was detained, deputies entered the residence and located a Browning 20 Gauge Shotgun allegedly used in the incident. The shotgun was found to have one round in the chamber with the safety off and one round in the barrel.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 