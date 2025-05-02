Bree Wiggins Named Tate Rodeo Queen; Rodeo Is Friday, Saturday Nights

Bree Wiggins has been named the 2025 Tate FFA Alumni Foundation Rodeo queen. She is a freshman is Tate High School.

First runner-up was Annoelynn Lawson. Other contestants were Autumn Heist, Aubree Burke and Makayla Godwin.

The Tate FFA Alumni Rodeo will take place Friday and Saturday nights at the Escambia County Equestrian Center at 7750 Mobile Highway. The area is covered and will take place rain or shine. Event time is 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available on GoFan.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.