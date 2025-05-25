Book Drop Is Back At The Molino Library

The ribbon has been “cut” on a new book drop at the Molino Library.

The previous book drop (pictured below) had been out of service and was replaced.

The Molini Branch Library is located at 6450-A Highway 95A, in the Molino Community Center. The book drop is located out front on the right (south) end of the building, closest to the tax collector and property appraiser offices.

Pictured top: The ribbon cutting for the new book return (courtesy photo). Pictured below: The former book drop had been out of service (NorthEscambia.com photo). Click to enlarge.

