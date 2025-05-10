Swearing In: Ben Boutwell Returns As Century Mayor; John Bass Fills Council Seat (With Gallery)

Century’s next mayor and a new council member took office Friday.

Mayor Ben Boutwell and council member John Bass were sworn in Friday afternoon by Escambia County Judge Kerra Smith.

Boutwell was first elected mayor for a term that began in January 2021, but later resigned in August 2023. After winning a special election with no opposition, he takes over for interim mayor Alicia Johnson, who was appointed after the Luis Gomez, Jr, resigned as mayor for medical reasons effective January 10, just as his new four-term was beginning.

Bass won election to the council to fill the seat vacated by Johnson’s appointment as interim mayor.

