Atmore Woman Killed In Single Vehicle Crash

Troopers have identified an Atmore woman that was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in the Booneville community of Escambia County, Alabama.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 63-year-old Debra S. Albritton was fatally injured when the 2007 Toyota Camry she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. The crash happened about 3:25 p.m. on Booneville Road near Long Hollow Road, about 13 miles northeast of Atmore.

Troopers are continuing their investigation into the crash.

File photo.