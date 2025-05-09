Atmore Teen Arrested For Two Shooting Incidents; Search Continues For Others

Atmore Police have arrested a 17-year-old male and charged him as an adult in connection with two separate shooting incidents. The arrest follows an investigation into a Wednesday night shooting that struck a passing vehicle and a local restaurant, and a second shooting on April 26 targeting a residence.

About 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Atmore officers responded to the area of North Main and Howard Street following reports of shots fired into a passing vehicle. The Wing & Burger Box restaurant on the northeast corner of the intersection was also hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Responding officers recovered a significant amount of evidence at the scene, collecting 47 spent shell casings believed to be from two different caliber firearms.

During the course of their investigation into the May 7 shooting, investigators were able to identify four suspects. The 17-year-old juvenile was subsequently arrested and has been charged as an adult with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied building. Due to his age and in accordance with Alabama state statutes, his name is not being released at this time. Following his arrest, he was transported to the Escambia County (Alabama) Detention Center.

Authorities have also issued arrest warrants for three additional suspects in connection with the Wednesday night shooting. One of these individuals is a juvenile, while the other two are adults. Law enforcement is actively searching for these three suspects

Further investigation by Atmore Police linked the same 17-year-old juvenile to a separate shooting incident that occurred on April 26. In that event, multiple shots were fired into a residence located in the 300 block of East School Street. In relation to this shooting, the juvenile has been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Investigators have also signed arrest warrants for two additional juvenile suspects allegedly involved in the East School Street shooting.

The Atmore Police Department continues to investigate both incidents and is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the outstanding suspects. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Atmore Police at (251) 368-9141.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.