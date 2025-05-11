Atmore Police Nab Two For Overnight Vehicle Burglaries, Recover Stolen Car

May 11, 2025

Atmore Police arrested two suspects on Saturday in connection with multiple overnight vehicle burglaries.

According to police, the suspects were responsible for five vehicle burglaries. Police said they fled on foot, but officers were able to capture them. Police also recovered a vehicle that was reported stolen in Mobile.

Police charged 19-year-old Ronald Isaac of Mobile with four counts of attempted theft of property first degree, along with theft of property first degree, receiving property first degree, possession of burglary tools, and attempting to elude. He was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.

The second suspect is a juvenile whose name was not released.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 