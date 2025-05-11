Atmore Police Nab Two For Overnight Vehicle Burglaries, Recover Stolen Car

Atmore Police arrested two suspects on Saturday in connection with multiple overnight vehicle burglaries.

According to police, the suspects were responsible for five vehicle burglaries. Police said they fled on foot, but officers were able to capture them. Police also recovered a vehicle that was reported stolen in Mobile.

Police charged 19-year-old Ronald Isaac of Mobile with four counts of attempted theft of property first degree, along with theft of property first degree, receiving property first degree, possession of burglary tools, and attempting to elude. He was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.

The second suspect is a juvenile whose name was not released.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.