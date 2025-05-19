AAA: Florida Gas Prices Move Lower

May 19, 2025

Florida gas prices are moving lower again as millions of Americans prepare to travel for Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA.

Last week, Florida gas prices shot up 20 cents per gallon, going from $2.92 per gallon to $3.12. From there, the state averaged declined 7 cents per gallon through the weekend. On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.05 per gallon. That’s 46 cents less than the state average on Memorial Day 2024.

in Escambia County Sunday, the average price per gallon was $2.86. In Pensacola prices were as low as $2.68 multiple stations. In North Escambia, a low of $2.68 was also available at several stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 