Regional Semifinals: Northview Walks-Off Over Holmes; Jay Beats Chipley

Northview 1, Holmes County 0

The Northview Lady Chiefs earned a dramatic 1-0 walk-off win over Holmes County on Tuesday night.

The Rural Division semifinal game in Bratt was tied at zero in the bottom of the seventh inning when sophomore Mikayla McAnally laid down a sacrifice bunt, scoring Daviona Randolph.

Earlier, Randolph had reached on a wild pitch, a dropped third strike before stealing second and advancing to third on an error by the Holmes County catcher.

Randolph said she anticipated a rise ball on the third strike.

“I knew my bat couldn’t reach it, but I swung so maybe block the catcher’s view a little bit with my bat,” Randolph said. “And if it was close I was diving into the bag regardless. And I saw (head coach) Amy (Holland) was like you’re good, you’re good, I knew.”

John McAnally, who is the Northview hitting coach and Mikayla McAnally’s father, knew that Mikayla’s bunt was the right decision.

“They got to go for us at home, or they got to make a throw,” he said. “They read it perfect…She (MiKayla) read where the ball was and bunted. She had the confidence, and we worked on that every day. These girls work every day.

“That was a great fight out game for us tonight,” Holland said. “I’ll tell you that these two guys right here (pitching coach Shaun Tindall and McAnally) are the backbone of our team. John joined us last year, and Shaun joined us this year. My title is head coach, but these two guys right here are the backbone of our team. They are the backbone of our girls; they love them.”

““I just call the pitches,” Tindall said. “That’s just 20%t of the game, and she (McAnally) does the work. Let me just tell you she was on fire.”

McAnally had a stellar night in the circle with a one-hitter while striking out 13 and walking only one.

“I’m proud of my team,” the pitcher said. “I couldn’t have done it without them — if they didn’t get one base and score that run, I was going to have to keep pitching.”

McAnally and Avery Stuckey had the only hits — one each — for Northview as they faced the Blue Devils’ Bri Adams, who struck out then and walked one.

Northview will travel to Jay for a regional final game against the Royals next Tuesday, May 13, at 7 p.m.

Last week, Northview claimed the district title 9-1 over Jay as McAnally pitched a complete game, striking out 17 while allowing one earned run on three hits.

“I’m ready,” pitcher McAnally said, “to back at Jay.”

Jay 9 Chipley 1

The Jay Lady Royals beat Chipley 9-1 in a Rural Division semifinal in Jay.

Layna Lowry earned the win for Jay, giving up eight hits and one run in seven innings, striking out six and walking one.

Carleigh Baker led Jay with three RBIs as she went 1-3 for the night. Miley Mcgee went 2-2.

Jay will host Northview next Tuesday, May 13, at 7 p.m. in the regional finals.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.