Northview Lady Chiefs Depart For State Softball Final Four

May 19, 2025

The Northview Lady Chiefs department the school in Bratt early on a foggy Sunday morning, headed to the Rural FHSAA Softball final four beginning at noon EDT Tuesday at Boombah-Soldiers Creek Park in Longwood, just outside Orlando.

With a police escort from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Lady Chiefs headed to Whataburger for breakfast, where the restaurant’s windows were covered with player’s name and jersey numbers. Numerous fans lined the route, with signs of support and cheers for the first-ever Northview softball team to got to state.

Northview will play Branford at noon EDT on Tuesday.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

