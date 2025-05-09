52 Escambia County Student Heros Honored

Fifty-two Escambia County students who have overcome significant hardships were honored at the annual Cox Inspirational Student Hero Awards and ECCPTAs/PTSAs Students of the Year Awards.

“Cox is proud to recognize these remarkable students and celebrate their inspirational impact on their peers and school staff,” said David Deliman, vice president of Cox’s Gulf Coast market. “Despite facing numerous challenges in their young lives, they continue to maintain a positive outlook. They’re true heroes who deserve to be celebrated.”

The students were selected by a committee of school leaders to honor their resilience in the face of adversity. Whether they have overcome the loss of a family member, medical issues, difficult family situations, or other hardships, they have done so with optimism while continuing to encourage and inspire those around them.

“The Escambia County Council on PTAs and PTSAs is humbled to honor these 52 outstanding students from across Escambia County,” said Melanie Gambill, president of the ECCPTAs/PTSAs. “Their resilience in the face of adversity and continued success in school reflect a remarkable strength of character. They truly are an inspiration to us all.”

“We’re honored to once again collaborate with Cox Communications and the Escambia County Council of PTAs to acknowledge these outstanding students,” stated Escambia County Public Schools Superintendent Keith Leonard. “Escambia County Public Schools greatly values this ongoing partnership, and we appreciate the positive impact on our students.”

During the event, Cox presented the students with personalized engraved medallions and certificates of honor, while the ECCPTAs/PTSAs awarded certificates, and medallions.

Additionally, the students received certificates of accomplishment from United States Senator Rick Scott, United States Senator Ashley Moody, Florida State Senator Don Gaetz, and Florida State Representatives Michelle Salzman and Alex Andrade. The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners also presented a proclamation at the event, congratulating all the student honorees and proclaiming May 2025 as Cox Inspirational Student Hero month in Escambia County.

Escambia County’s Cox Inspirational Student Heroes/ECCPTAs/PTSAs Students of the Year for 2025 are:

A.K. Suter Elementary School – Ainsley Cochran

Bellview Elementary School – Beyonce Bargaineer

Bellview Middle School – LaTrell Jackson

Beulah Elementary School – Tre’Niyah Jones

Beulah Middle School – Kaden McKahand

Blue Angels Elementary School – Otto Cohee

Bratt Elementary School – Faith Miller

Brentwood Elementary School – Robinson Choc

Brown Barge Middle School – Marquise Gary

Byrneville Elementary School – Jaxon Sparks

C.A. Weis Elementary School – Ny’Asia McClain

Cordova Park Elementary School – Barrett Lee

Ensley Elementary School – George Young

Ernest Ward Middle School – Kameron Brown

Escambia High School – Hayden Boyd

Escambia Westgate Center – Dominic DiChristopher

Ferry Pass Elementary School – Pablo Llanquileo

Ferry Pass Middle School – Winter Rose Tirado

Global Learning Academy – Jaden Crayton

Hellen Caro Elementary School – Abigail “Abby” Randall

Holm Elementary School – Davieon Reid

Hope Horizon – Elementary – Waylon Booher

Hope Horizon – Secondary – Kaden McWhite

Jim Allen Elementary School – Brycen Sigler

Jim Bailey Middle School – Summer Smith

Kingsfield Elementary School – Tevin Lane

Lincoln Park Elementary – Zaydisen Vasquez

Lipscomb Elementary School – Layla James

Longleaf Elementary School – Logan Kling

McArthur Elementary School – James Craig

Molino Park Elementary – Gemma Phillips

Montclair Elementary School – K’Jawn Washington

Myrtle Grove Elementary – Cameron Cruikshank

N.B. Cook Elementary School – Breana “Bre” Wilson

Navy Point Elementary School – Caylee Deleo

Northview High School – Brandon Odom

Oakcrest Elementary School – Emilio Garcia

OJ Semmes Elementary School – Princeton Wright

Pensacola High School – Jaden Johnson

Pine Forest High School – Tristan Johnson

Pine Meadow Elementary School – Zoey Shoemaker

Pleasant Grove Elementary School – Boonsita Sangpinich

Ransom Middle School – Dominic Gill

Scenic Heights Elementary School – Lakelyn Corcoran

Sherwood Elementary School – Tre’dale Wiggins

Success Academy – Shamar Montgomery

Tate High School – Ellen Rigby

Warrington Elementary School – Iilove Morris

Washington High School – James Boswell

West Florida High School – McKenzie Fuqua

West Pensacola Elementary School – Jayda Gaston

Workman Middle School – Aiden Renaud

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.