52 Escambia County Student Heros Honored
May 9, 2025
Fifty-two Escambia County students who have overcome significant hardships were honored at the annual Cox Inspirational Student Hero Awards and ECCPTAs/PTSAs Students of the Year Awards.
“Cox is proud to recognize these remarkable students and celebrate their inspirational impact on their peers and school staff,” said David Deliman, vice president of Cox’s Gulf Coast market. “Despite facing numerous challenges in their young lives, they continue to maintain a positive outlook. They’re true heroes who deserve to be celebrated.”
The students were selected by a committee of school leaders to honor their resilience in the face of adversity. Whether they have overcome the loss of a family member, medical issues, difficult family situations, or other hardships, they have done so with optimism while continuing to encourage and inspire those around them.
“The Escambia County Council on PTAs and PTSAs is humbled to honor these 52 outstanding students from across Escambia County,” said Melanie Gambill, president of the ECCPTAs/PTSAs. “Their resilience in the face of adversity and continued success in school reflect a remarkable strength of character. They truly are an inspiration to us all.”
“We’re honored to once again collaborate with Cox Communications and the Escambia County Council of PTAs to acknowledge these outstanding students,” stated Escambia County Public Schools Superintendent Keith Leonard. “Escambia County Public Schools greatly values this ongoing partnership, and we appreciate the positive impact on our students.”
During the event, Cox presented the students with personalized engraved medallions and certificates of honor, while the ECCPTAs/PTSAs awarded certificates, and medallions.
Additionally, the students received certificates of accomplishment from United States Senator Rick Scott, United States Senator Ashley Moody, Florida State Senator Don Gaetz, and Florida State Representatives Michelle Salzman and Alex Andrade. The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners also presented a proclamation at the event, congratulating all the student honorees and proclaiming May 2025 as Cox Inspirational Student Hero month in Escambia County.
Escambia County’s Cox Inspirational Student Heroes/ECCPTAs/PTSAs Students of the Year for 2025 are:
- A.K. Suter Elementary School – Ainsley Cochran
- Bellview Elementary School – Beyonce Bargaineer
- Bellview Middle School – LaTrell Jackson
- Beulah Elementary School – Tre’Niyah Jones
- Beulah Middle School – Kaden McKahand
- Blue Angels Elementary School – Otto Cohee
- Bratt Elementary School – Faith Miller
- Brentwood Elementary School – Robinson Choc
- Brown Barge Middle School – Marquise Gary
- Byrneville Elementary School – Jaxon Sparks
- C.A. Weis Elementary School – Ny’Asia McClain
- Cordova Park Elementary School – Barrett Lee
- Ensley Elementary School – George Young
- Ernest Ward Middle School – Kameron Brown
- Escambia High School – Hayden Boyd
- Escambia Westgate Center – Dominic DiChristopher
- Ferry Pass Elementary School – Pablo Llanquileo
- Ferry Pass Middle School – Winter Rose Tirado
- Global Learning Academy – Jaden Crayton
- Hellen Caro Elementary School – Abigail “Abby” Randall
- Holm Elementary School – Davieon Reid
- Hope Horizon – Elementary – Waylon Booher
- Hope Horizon – Secondary – Kaden McWhite
- Jim Allen Elementary School – Brycen Sigler
- Jim Bailey Middle School – Summer Smith
- Kingsfield Elementary School – Tevin Lane
- Lincoln Park Elementary – Zaydisen Vasquez
- Lipscomb Elementary School – Layla James
- Longleaf Elementary School – Logan Kling
- McArthur Elementary School – James Craig
- Molino Park Elementary – Gemma Phillips
- Montclair Elementary School – K’Jawn Washington
- Myrtle Grove Elementary – Cameron Cruikshank
- N.B. Cook Elementary School – Breana “Bre” Wilson
- Navy Point Elementary School – Caylee Deleo
- Northview High School – Brandon Odom
- Oakcrest Elementary School – Emilio Garcia
- OJ Semmes Elementary School – Princeton Wright
- Pensacola High School – Jaden Johnson
- Pine Forest High School – Tristan Johnson
- Pine Meadow Elementary School – Zoey Shoemaker
- Pleasant Grove Elementary School – Boonsita Sangpinich
- Ransom Middle School – Dominic Gill
- Scenic Heights Elementary School – Lakelyn Corcoran
- Sherwood Elementary School – Tre’dale Wiggins
- Success Academy – Shamar Montgomery
- Tate High School – Ellen Rigby
- Warrington Elementary School – Iilove Morris
- Washington High School – James Boswell
- West Florida High School – McKenzie Fuqua
- West Pensacola Elementary School – Jayda Gaston
- Workman Middle School – Aiden Renaud
