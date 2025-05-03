Plans Filed For Pine Barren RV Park On Highway 29 Near Camp O’ The Pines

May 5, 2025

Plans have been filed with Escambia County for a new RV park on Highway 29 just north of Cotton Lake Road, across from the Camp o’ the Pines camp.

The proposal, filed by Heather Cobb of Pensacola, states that a 22-acre plot will be subdivided to allow a single-family home while 15 acres will be zone commercial for Pine Barren Park. The current zoning is rural residential.

“The primary goal of the park is preservation of the current habitat and wetlands area to provide an enjoyable and nature focused RV park. All efforts will be taken to leave the natural state of the land intact,” the proposal states. A road will be constructed around the perimeter of the park with lanes about every fifty feet while removing only a minimum number of trees. The RV berths, each capable of house a 14-foot vehicle will remain grass and not be paved, according to the proposal. There also be an 800-square-foot office building. The park will served by a water well, and a septic field will be used for sewage.

“There will be various recreational amenities on the property including benches, swings, picnic tables and such,” the proposal says.

The application documentation does not explicitly state the number of RV berths.

A hand drawn application document appears to show six RV berths drawn in crayon.

Pine Barren Park has been set for a pre-application meeting with the Escambia County Development Review Committee at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

