Ensley Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty For Denying Care For Her Dog

An Ensley woman has been charged with animal cruelty for failing to seek care for her dog, “causing the excessive and repeated infliction of unnecessary pain and suffering to her animal,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Her Yorkshire Terrier named Prissy was later euthanized by authorities.

Pamela Michelle Miller, 58, of West Ensley Street, was charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty. She remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $100,000.

Veterinary staff at the Davis Animal Hospital reported that Prissy was brought in for a fur mat removal and nail trim but was found to be extremely lethargic and unresponsive. They observed that all four of the dog’s limbs were severely matted close to the skin, emitting a “horrendous odor,” and noted active bleeding on one paw.

Despite the veterinarian strongly recommending humane euthanasia due to the animal’s condition, Miller reportedly declined, stating, “You are not going to kill her,” and requested a treatment plan, according to an arrest report. Staff proceeded with debriding a leg and trimming nails, a process requiring multiple sedations due to the dog’s pain.

After removing a large mass of matted fur, staff informed Miller that Prissy’s leg was infected and necrotic. The Sheriff’s Office said the veterinarian again suggested euthanasia and even offered amputation of the leg at no cost, but Miller declined, reportedly stating, “I am too stressed, and this is too much for me,” and “I don’t care about that. My dog needs all her legs.”

Deputies said Miller signed an Against Medical Advice release form, acknowledging potential complications, suffering, and even death by removing her pet from optimal care. She reportedly told staff she was a nurse and could perform bandage changes herself, despite veterinary advice against it.

Veterinary staff attempted to schedule a follow-up appointment for April 8, 2025, but Miller did not answer phone calls or show up. On April 10, 2025, veterinary staff contacted Sgt. M. Roberson of Animal Welfare to report the suspected cruelty.

Later that day, an Animal Welfare officer visited Miller’s residence. She observed Prissy lying down and appearing unresponsive. When the officer picked the dog up, it howled loudly and could not hold its head up. They noted a dirty bandage on the dog’s left front leg with blood seeping through and were told by Miller that she had not changed it, the report states.

Due to concerns for Prissy’s safety and welfare, Sgt. Roberson removed the animal from the home. At the shelter, staff documented injuries including scabs on all four limbs and head, missing digits on a back paw (appearing to be an old, healed injury), a healed cut on an ear, and the severely injured left front leg. Prissy was unable to stand on her own and had a poor body condition score.

Due to the severity of the injuries, prognosis, and poor quality of life, humane euthanasia was elected for Prissy.