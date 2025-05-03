Applications Open Wednesday For Escambia County Habitat Homes

Applications open Wednesday for 14 Escambia County Habitat homes.

Pensacola Habitat, in partnership with Escambia County, is selling the homes to eligible byers at or below 80% area median income. These homes will be selected and sold to buyers in order of approved applications.

With limited inventory, these homes are expected to sell quickly. Applications for these homes will open on Wednesday, May 7 at 8 a.m.

How to Apply:

Applications for this program will be available beginning May 7 at 8 a.m. Click here for a list of documents that you will need to include in your application. Your application will not be complete or reviewed until all required documents are submitted. It’s a good idea to have these items ready before the application opens so you can submit quickly.

Next Steps:

Prep for Launch: Create an account on the application portal to save that extra step on May 7. Habitat may close the application portal if it reaches capacity quickly, so be sure to apply early beginning on May 7 at 8 a.m.

to save that extra step on May 7. Habitat may close the application portal if it reaches capacity quickly, Home Selection: Once your application is submitted, you’ll have the opportunity to tour the homes and select your preferred property from available options. Remember – these homes are first come, first served, so apply early to make sure that the property you’re interested in is still available for selection. View the 14 homes, their specs and locations on the Pensacola Habitat website.

Additional Information:

As part of the application, buyers must provide proof of home mortgage pre-qualification of $150,000 from a SHIP Approved Lender (Click here for SHIP Lender list). Click here for Buyer Qualifications for SHIP Homebuyer Program.

These homes are completely separate from Pensacola Habitat for Humanity’s Homebuyer Program. If you have already started or submitted an application for a Pensacola Habitat for Humanity program, you will need to complete a new, separate application for one of these 14 homes. Application and Program requirements are different.

Buyers for these homes are not required to complete “sweat equity” or other Pensacola Habitat Homebuyer Program requirements, such as background and credit screenings. However, homebuyers for these homes will be required to attend an 8-Hour Pre-Purchase Homebuyer Workshop. Pensacola Habitat Program Staff will process applications and confirm income and assets per the agreement with Escambia County SHIP Program.