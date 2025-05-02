Escambia County May Spend $34 Million For Four New Fire Stations, One Expansion

The Escambia County Commission may use $34 million in unallocated Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funds to build or expand five fire stations to enhance fire protection in the county.

The plan was presented on Thursday by Commissioner Ashley Hofberger. Her proposal includes addition of a second fire station in Cantonment and the addition of living quarters to an existing station in Dogwood Park.

“I would like to ask the board to consider spending that on making sure that everyone in our community receives the fire services that they need and that the people who have been impacted in our community with higher homeowners insurance because of stations moving or closing, that we can help alleviate some of that,” she said.

The plan aims to make the following improvements:

1. 7209 Lillian Hwy-Replacement, $8.5 million

2. New Fire Station 24, Highway 97 and Kingsfield Road in Cantonment, $6.5 million

3. New Fire Station in Paradise Beach, $6.5 million on a site to be determined

4. Replacement station at 9350 Gulf Beach Highway, $8.5 million

5. Molino Station 21/Dogwood Park, 4307 White Ash Road, add living quarters, $4 million

Hofberger identified the locations with the assistance of Escambia County Fire Chiefs Adam Harrison. Her proposed timeline includes issuing a request for proposals by June 1, proposal evaluation by August 1, and groundbreakings by March 1, 2026.

District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry expressed his support for the proposal.

“I’m very familiar with the two areas (Dogwood Park and Cantonment) that are highlighted in the constituency that I have,” he said, adding that he thought a proposed timeline was “very aggressive.” He added, “if the gist of it is you’re looking for general levels of support and the opportunity to move the ideas or combined ideas forward, I’m good with that.”

“I believe public safety is probably our premier job, our first priority other than EMS and the sheriff’s department as well,” Commissioner Chairman Mike Kohler said.

During discussion with the commissioner, Harrison shared his desire for a comprehensive training facility for county firefighters to be located in the Brownsville area. An additional “satellite” facility could be located in the Molino area to train firefighters from the North Escambia area.

The main training multi-story training building would include high-rise operations training, hazardous materials training, collapse, and confined space rescue training and more.

The county commission was in a workshop during Thursday’s the discussions, and any plans must be approved at a future regular board meeting.

Pictured: Escambia County Fire Station 21 on Whish Ash Road in Dogwood Park. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.