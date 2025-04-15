West Roberts Road $4.6 Million Drainage, Widening Project Begins

An Escambia County $4.6 million West Roberts Road widening and drainage improvement project is now underway.

The widening and drainage improvements will be along a 1.75 mile stretch of West Roberts from the Highway 29 intersection west to the southernly turn to Sutton Place. The project intent is to widen the roadway to two 12-foot-wide travel lanes with 5-foot-wide shoulders from Pine Forest Road to Highway 29. The roadway from the southern turn to Pine Forest will be resurfaced and striped.

The $4,635,298.30 project funded the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was awarded to contractor C.W. Roberts, Inc.

The county said access to adjacent properties will be maintained, although there may be short periods when a driveway or entrance is blocked.

Pictured: West Roberts Road near Stallion Road. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.