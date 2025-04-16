Vehicle Destroyed By Fire Outside Cantonment Dollar General

Fire destroyed a vehicle outside of a Cantonment Dollar General Store on Tuesday night.

The fire was reported in a parking area on the side of the Dollar General at 1429 South Highway 29 at Tate School Road.

There were no injuries reported and no major damage to the building. Upon arrival, Escambia Fire Rescue was able to quickly bring the fire under control.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour and submitted photos by Candace Huddleston, click to enlarge.