Two Injured In Walnut Hill Rear-End Crash

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision Saturday morning in Walnut Hill.

The driver of a Subaru Outback rear-ended a Chevrolet Equinox around 10:35 a.m. on South Highway 99, approximately one mile north of Morgan Road near the entrance to Steve’s Farm.

Escambia County EMS transported two adults to a nearby hospital following the crash.

