The One With The Home Runs: Tate Destroys Escambia; Jay Tops Northview

In high school softball on Tuesday night, it was a night of home runs for the Tate Aggie as they beat Escambia, and Northview and Jay each recorded a home run as the Royals came out on top.

Tate 15, Escambia 1

The Tate High School Lady Aggies were on fire Tuesday night as they destroyed the Escambia Gators 15-1 in mercy-ruled five innings.

The hits just kept on coming from the Aggies. In the second inning, Jordyn Banks hit a grand slam to center field. Kara Wine homered to right field to score two runs, and Carlyn Ham hit a solo home run to center field. In the third inning, Madison Smilie hit ad solo home run to left field.

Peyton Womack earned the win for Tate. In five innings, she surrendered three hits and one fun, walking two and striking out five.

Carlyn Ham went 2-3 for Tate at bat.

In JV action for Tate, freshman Bailey Parden also knocked a homer on Tuesday.

Jay 5, Northview 3

The Northview Lady Chiefs fell to Jay 5-3 Tuesday night in Jay.

The night saw two home runs — a solo home run to left field from Jay’s Mylee Frazier in the bottom of the fourth inning and a solo homer to center field by Northview’s Avery Stuckey in the top of the firth.

Jamison Gilman pitched four innings for the Lady Chiefs, allowing two runs (one earned) and one hit while walking one and striking out two. Mikayla McAnally went two in the circle for Northview, allowing three runs and walking two and striking out four.

Layna Lowry went a complete seven innings for the Royals, surrendering three runs on eight hits in seven innings, walking three and striking out nine.

Addysen Bolen and Avery Stuckey both had two hits for Northview with one RBI each. Riley Brooks added one Chief RBI.

Mylee Frazier had three runs batted in for Jay as she went 1-2.

Northview will host Baker Thursday in a district matchup, and Jay will travel to Crestview.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.