Tate Lady Aggies Finish Regular Season Strong with 9-2 Win Over Escambia (With Gallery)

The Tate Lady Aggies closed their regular season with a solid 9-2 win over the Escambia Gators Tuesday night.

Kara Wine homered to center field to score three runs in the bottom of the fourth for Tate. It was a literal dinger that “dinged” off the scoreboard at Charlene Varnell Field in Cantonment. Wine went for 2-4 at bat for the Aggies. Peyton Womack and Kaylie Mitchell each added two RBIs.

For a game action photo gallery, click here.

For a youth night photo gallery, click here.

Mykamia Padgett earned the win for Tate with three innings of no run, no hit softball as she recorded six strikeouts and no walks. Peyton Womack was in the circle for four innings in relief, surrendering two hits and two runs (one earned) while walking two and striking out four.

Up next for the Tate is the district tournament with a schedule that is to be announced.

Wednesday night was Youth Night for the Lady Aggies as they hosted and recognized area youth softball teams including the Diamond Krushers, Lady Rockies Kids wearing jerseys were admitted at no charge and received a free hot dogs, chips and a drink.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.