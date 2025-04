Tate Lacrosse Slips To Gulf Breeze In District Semifinals

The Tate Aggies girls lacrosse team fell short 19-6 against No. 1 Gulf Breeze Monday in the semifinals of the 2A District 1 tournament.

The Aggies advanced in round one of the tournament with a 7-3 win over Milton.

Gulf Breeze will face Navarre on Thursday for the district championship.

