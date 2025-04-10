Tate Lacrosse Hosts District Tournament Opener Tonight

The Tate High School lacrosse team opens play tonight in the 2025 FHSAA Girls Lacrosse District Tournament.

No. 4 Tate will host No. 5 Milton at 6 p.m. Thursday in Pete Gindl Stadium with the winner advancing to the semifinals on April 14 at No. 1 Gulf Breeze.

Tate defeated Milton twice during the regular season by scores of 7-5 and 6-2.

No. 3 Niceville will be at No. 2 Navarre in the semis on April 14. The District championship game will be April 16.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.