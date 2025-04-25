Tate Falls To Fletcher In Game Two Of Regional Playoff Series

The Tate Aggies fell to the Fletcher Senators 8-0 in game two of a best-of-three series in the FHSAA 6A Baseball State Championship regional quarterfinals.

Keelan Beasley opened on the mound for Tate. He gave up four this and four runs in two and-two thirds innings, striking out one and walking two. Kaleb Posta pitched two and one-third innings, surrendering three hits and two runs while recording one walking and four strikeouts. Sheppard Edgar pitches for two, allowing one hit, two runs, walking one and striking out one.

Brayden Beck went 1-3 for the Aggies at the plate. Game three of the series move to Fletcher in Neptune Beach, near Jacksonville.

Pictured: Tate beat Fletcher 3-0 in game one of the series on Wednesday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.