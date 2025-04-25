Tate Falls To Fletcher In Game Two Of Regional Playoff Series

April 25, 2025

The Tate Aggies fell to the Fletcher Senators 8-0 in game two of a best-of-three series in the FHSAA 6A Baseball State Championship regional quarterfinals.

Keelan Beasley opened on the mound for Tate. He gave up four this and four runs in two and-two thirds innings, striking out one and walking two. Kaleb Posta pitched two and one-third innings, surrendering three hits and two runs while recording one walking and four strikeouts. Sheppard Edgar pitches for two, allowing one hit, two runs, walking one and striking out one.

Brayden Beck went 1-3 for the Aggies at the plate. Game three of the series move to Fletcher in Neptune Beach, near Jacksonville.

Pictured: Tate beat Fletcher 3-0 in game one of the series on Wednesday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 