Tate Aggies Shut Out Fletcher 3-0 In Regional Playoff Opener (With Gallery)

The Tate Aggies shut out the Fletcher Senators 3-0 Wednesday night in game one of a best-of-three series in the FHSAA 6A Baseball State Championship regional quarterfinals.

Zane Warrington earned the win for Tate. In seven innings, he allowed three hits and no runs, walking three and striking out six.

Taite Davis went 3-3 for the Aggies, while Nathan Ozuna and Kaden Posta each had multiple hits for Tate.

For a photo gallery, click here.

In game two, Tate will host Fletcher on Thursday at 7 p.m. If a third game in necessary, Tate will travel to Neptune Beach near Jacksonville to face the Senators on Saturday night.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.