Tate Aggies Beat Fletcher, Advance To Regional Semifinals

The Tate Aggies beat the Fletcher Senators 8-3 on Saturday afternoon in game three of a best-of-three series in the FHSAA 6A Baseball State Championship regional quarterfinals in Neptune Beach.

With the win, Tate took the series 3-0,0-8,8-3.

The No. 4 Tate Aggies (16-12) will travel to Gainesville on Wednesday, April 30 for the first game in a best-of-three regional semifinal series with the No. 1 Buchholz Bobcats (28-1). The third game, if necessary, will move back to Cantonment.

Lance Brady earned the win for Tate, giving up four hits and three runs in a full seven inning game, while striking out two and walking four.

Kaden Posta went 2-for-5 with three RBIs for the Aggies. Cal Foxworth went 2-3, and Tate also had one hit each from Kaleb Posta, Nathan Ozuna, Brayden Beck, Griffin Cook, and Connor Dethlefs.

In other regional semifinal action, No. 2 Pace will host No. 3 Tocoi Creek on April 30.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.