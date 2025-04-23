Tate Aggies Baseball Opens Regional Quarterfinals Tonight At Home

April 23, 2025

The Tate Aggies open play in the FHSAA 6A Baseball State Championship regional quarterfinals tonight with the first game in a best-of-three series.

After receiving an at-large bid, No. 4 Tate (14-111) will host the No. 5 Fletcher Senators (15-8-1) for two games — Wednesday and again Thursday at 7 p.m.

The third game, if necessary will move nearly 400 miles away to Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach. The winner will advance to the regional semifinals April 30 against either No. 1 Buckholz or No. 8 First Coast.

In other 6A Baseball State Championship regional quarterfinals in the area, No. 2 Pace will host No. 7 Oviedo. Looking ahead, the regional finals are May 7, the state semifinals on May 16 at the state championship on May 17.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 