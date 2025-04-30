Softball: Northview And Jay To Battle For District Championship; Tate Falls To Navarre

Rural District 1

Northview 8, Paxton 3

Jay 16, Baker 1

The Northview Chiefs beat the Paxton Varsity Lady Cats 8-3 on Tuesday to advance to the Rural District 1 championship game on Thursday. The Chiefs will face Jay after the Royals beat Baker 16-1 on Tuesday.

Senior Jamison Gilman struck out 10 in a complete seven inning game, allowing five hits and three runs while walking two.

Lady Chief Mikayla McAnally (pictured) hit a solo home run to left field on a full count in the bottom of the third. McAnally and Daviona Randolph each had two hits for the night, while Gilman and Avery Stucky each had two RBIs.

The Jay Royals beat the Baker Gators 16-1 on Tuesday.

Kaylee Gilbreath went 3-for-3 for Jay with four RBIs while Presley Hawthorne went 2-3.

Ella Samford earned the win for Jay, giving up not hit and one unearned run in three innings, striking out three and walking three.

Jay will take on Northview at 7 p.m. Thursday in Laurel Hill for the district championship.

6A District 1

Navarre 10, Tate 1

Pace 8 Crestview 0

The Navarre Raiders defeated the Tate Lady Aggies 10-1 on Tuesday night in the 6A District 1 semifinals. Navarre will advance to the district championship against Pace after the Patriots shut out Crestview 8-0.

Jordan Smith went two innings for the Lady Aggies, allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits, walking one and striking out none. Peyton Womack pitched four innings, surrendering six hits and five runs (four earned), walking two and striking out two.

Tristen Showalter, Madison Smillie, and Woman each recorded one hit for the Aggies.

Pictured: Mikayla McAnally hit a solo home run to left field on a full count as the Northview Chiefs beat Paxton on Tuesday. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.