New Beulah Wawa Opens; Deputies Top Firefighters In Hoagie Matchup

Beulah’s new WaWa store opened Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting and festivities including a hoagie competition in which local deputies defeated local firefighters.

The new store is located at 5888 West Nine Mile Road, at the corner of Beulah Road.

Wawa’s signature Hoagies for Heroes competition pitted the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office against Escambia County Fire Rescue. Both received a $1,000 donation, but the title went to the deputies.

The Beulah location will be Wawa’s second location in Escambia County. The first opened on Boesch Lane, located at Ransley Station on Pine Forest Road just north of I-10.

Three more Wawa stores are currently planned for Escambia County:

6650 Pensacola Boulevard near W Street.

8503 North Davis Highway, near Johnson Avenue and HCA West Florida Hospital.

9262 West Highway 98 at Blue Angel Parkway.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.