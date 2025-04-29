Shots Fired Outside Century Apartment Complex; Woman Suffers Minor Injury

April 29, 2025

A shots-fired incident in Century on Monday night remains under investigation.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people was gathered outside the Century Woods Apartments at 20 West Highway 4 when at least one shot was fired around 8:50 p.m.

Deputies arrived to find an adult female with an apparent graze wound to the top of her shoulder. She refused medical treatment.

The ECSO said much of the crowd dispersed quickly, and deputies received conflicting statements with little cooperation from the remaining witnesses. A suspect was not located.

Deputies returned to the apartment complex Tuesday seeking additional clues and evidence.

The incident remains under investigation.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments

3 Responses to “Shots Fired Outside Century Apartment Complex; Woman Suffers Minor Injury”

  1. Durant on April 29th, 2025 4:40 pm

    Well good luck that wasn’t far from where they killed my son 2 years ago ain’t nobody gone say nothing

  2. JJ on April 29th, 2025 3:18 pm

    SOMEONE KNOWS!!!!
    tight knit criminals!

  3. Beegee on April 29th, 2025 3:09 pm

    Speak up,folks!!!!!





