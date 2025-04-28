Rough Inning Sinks Wahoos In 7-4 Loss To Smokies

Bill Vilona

After four weeks and 20 previous games in April, the Blue Wahoos didn’t have one to forget.

That good fortune ran out Sunday.

In a rare defensive meltdown, the Blue Wahoos committed three errors and yielded seven runs in the third inning of an eventual 7-4 loss against the Knoxville Smokies, ending their homestand in a tough way at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Even trailing 7-0, however, the Blue Wahoos had the game-tying batter at the plate three times, including with two-on, no outs in the ninth inning. It also happened with less than two out in the sixth and eighth innings. But each time, the Blue Wahoos couldn’t get a game-changing hit.

Still, the week ended with the Pensacola (15-6) winning the series (4-2) and keeping their place with the best record across three Double-A leagues. The team will have an off-day Monday before embarking on consecutive road series in Birmingham and Biloxi.

A crowd of 4,011 watched a game unravel in one-half inning.

Blue Wahoos starter, lefthander Luis Palacios, had overcome two walks in the first inning and breezed through the second inning of a scoreless game.

He never lasted through another inning.

Palacios, who allowed just three earned runs in three previous starts, lost command of his five-pitch repertoire. He gave up a lead-off double to No. 9 hitter Corey Joyce. Pedro Ramirez singled and B.J. Murray Jr. walked to load the bases. A sacrifice fly scored the first run, followed by Ethan Hearn’s RBI single.

An RBI ground out made it 3-0 with two out. And then it got worse for Palacios. Hits and three consecutive errors followed.

Another single and fielding error by left fielder Dalvy Rosario allowed two runners in scoring position. Jordan Nwogu’s two-run single included a fielding error by Shane Sasaki, to put Nwogu on second. A ground ball was misplayed by second baseman Josh Zamora to allow another run to score.

After a wild pitch and a walk, Blue Wahoos manager Nelson Prada pulled Palacios. With Zach McCambley in relief, the Blue Wahoos pulled off a double steal for the seventh run.

From that point, the Smokies did not have another hit until the ninth inning as the Blue Wahoos bullpen again put up zeroes.

That enabled a comeback to begin. Catcher Spencer Bramwell drove in the first run with his fifth inning single, scoring Josh Zamora who led off with a single. Dalvy Rosario followed with a sacrifice fly to score the second run.

In the sixth, Tony Bullard had a two-run single. But with two runners on, reliever Zac Leigh, who wound up winning his third game, got Bramwell to ground out and struck out Rosario.

In the eighth, the Blue Wahoos had two runners on, none out, but two pop outs and a flyout ended that inning.

In the ninth, Shane Sasaki led off with a single. Jake Thompson walked. Smokies reliever Mitchell Tyranski earned his second save by striking out Kemp Alderman, getting Nathan Martorella to pop out and ending the game when Josh Zamora flew out to right.

The Blue Wahoos will travel Tuesday to Birmingham to begin a six-game series against the Barons.