Northview Tops Tate Varsity 9-4; Tate JV Shuts Out NHS (With Gallery)

Northview 9, Tate 4

The Northview Lady Chiefs ended their regular season with a 9-4 win over the Tate Aggies Tuesday night in Bratt.

Mikayla McAnally earned the win with a complete game with seven innings in the circle. She gave up eight hits and four runs while walking three and striking out eight. Jordan Smith opened for Tate, giving up four hits and six runs (two earned) in five and one-third innings while striking out four and walking five. Peyton Womack closed in two-thirds of an inning, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out one and walking three.

Kylee Langham slammed a home run to center field to the put the Chiefs on the board in the bottom of the first. Riley Brooks, Mikayla McAnally, and Daviona Randolph each had two hits for the Chiefs. Mikayla McAnally, Jamison Gilman, and Langham each had two RBIs.

Kaylie Mitchell went 1-for-4 at the plate for the Aggies with two RBIs.

For more photos, click to enlarge.

Up next for the Chiefs is the district tournament, with a schedule to be announced.

In their final regular season game, the varsity Lady Aggies will host Escambia at 6:30 Wednesday. It’s youth night…kids wearing their team jersey will be admitted at no charge and receive free hotdogs, chips, and a drink from the concession stand (first come, first serve). A few local youth softball teams will be highlighted beginning at 5 p.m.

Tate 15, Northview 0 (JV)

The junior varsity Tate Aggies shut out Northview 15-0 on Tuesday.

Sarah Mitchell earned the win for Tate, giving up one hit and no runs in three innings, walking two and striking out seven.

Mitchell went 3-3 at the plate. Aubree Gorum and Gracyn Campbell each had three RBIs for Tate.

The game closed the season for the JV Aggies.

NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.