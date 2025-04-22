Northview Senior Jamison Gilman Awarded Florida Sheriff’s Association Scholarship

April 22, 2025

Northview High School senior Jamison Gilman, the daughter of Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Senior Deputy James Gilman and Donan Gilman, has received a Florida Sheriff’s Association scholarship.

The program awards $2,000 each year to ten deserving children of full-time employees in sheriff’s offices across Florida. She is the first student from Escambia County to receive the scholarship.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click toe enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 