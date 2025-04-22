Northview Senior Jamison Gilman Awarded Florida Sheriff’s Association Scholarship

Northview High School senior Jamison Gilman, the daughter of Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Senior Deputy James Gilman and Donan Gilman, has received a Florida Sheriff’s Association scholarship.

The program awards $2,000 each year to ten deserving children of full-time employees in sheriff’s offices across Florida. She is the first student from Escambia County to receive the scholarship.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click toe enlarge.