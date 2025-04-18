Northview Gets Senior Night Shutout Over Baker; Tate Slips To Pace

Northview 12, Baker 0

The Northview Lady Chiefs celebrated Senior Night 12-0 shutout of the Baker Gators Thursday night in Bratt.

Before the game, the Chiefs honored Jamison Gilman, their only senior, and threw a ceremonial first pitch to her dad James Gilman.

Gilman went on to pitch a complete run-rule win, allowing just one hit and no runs while walking one and striking out eight.

Gilman and Avery Stuckey each had three hits for the Lady Chiefs, including a solo home run to left field for Stuckey in the fourth inning as she went 3-3. Kylee Langham and Daviona Randolph both had two RBIs, and Addysen Bolen had two hits for NHS.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Northview will host the Tate Aggies next Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the final game of the season for the Chiefs.

Pace 3, Tate 0

The Pace Patriots slipped past the Tate Lady Aggies 3-0 Thursday night in Cantonment.

Back-to-back in the lineup, Kara Wine and Kaylie Mitchell each had one hit for the Aggies.

In the circle Jordan Smith went seven innings for Tate, surrendering three runs (one earned) on nine hits while walking one and striking out one.

Tate will host Milton at 6 p.m. Friday before traveling to Bratt next Tuesday to face the Northview Chiefs at 6 p.m. The Aggies will then host Escambia on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in their final regular season game.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.