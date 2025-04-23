Molino Man Sentenced To 25 Years For Attempted Capital Sexual Battery Of Child

April 23, 2025

A Molino man has been sentenced to 25 years in state prison in a child sex abuse case.

Brannen Lee Bateman, now 31, was convicted of attempted capital sexual battery.

Bateman was sentenced by Judge Linda Nobles to 25 years in state prison to be followed by 25 years sexual offender probation. He was also designated as a sexual predator.

According to court documents, Bateman was 21 years old when he began forcing a 5-year-old girl to have sexual contact with him and watch pornographic video on his phone.

He was also accused of abusing another 6-year-old girl, according to court documents. The girl told her parents, but they did not believe her.

Comments

One Response to “Molino Man Sentenced To 25 Years For Attempted Capital Sexual Battery Of Child”

  1. Josh on April 23rd, 2025 2:49 am

    Justice has been served.





