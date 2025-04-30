Molino Duo Arrested On Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of two Molino residents on multiple drug charges, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Travis Palmer, 44, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Rebecca Hope Palmer, 46, was charged with first degree fentanyl trafficking.

On April 20, 2025, a deputy initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Old Corry Field Road and Lillian Highway after observing a red Kia Sorrento with an expired registration.

According to the report, Deputy Clark’s K9 partner indicated the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies then conducted a search.

The search of the vehicle led to the discovery of drugs and paraphernalia. “Deputy Clark located a crushed cigarette package in the driver floorboard. Inside the cigarette package were 3 small clear plastic bags containing a rock crystal like substance, which field tested positive for methamphetamine,” the report states. The methamphetamine weighed approximately 3.8 grams. Michael Palmer, the driver, was detained.

Deputies also searched the passenger side of the vehicle where Rebecca Palmer had been sitting. “In the front seat floorboard, a brown purse containing Rebecca Palmer’s identification was located,” the report details. Inside the purse, deputies found “2 glass pipes with burnt residue.” Additional items were found, including “a cigarette carton containing a singular cigarette and a blue plastic straw, containing a powder like substance inside,” and “a clear plastic bag containing a blue powder residue.”

Further investigation of Rebecca Palmer led to additional discoveries. “Rebecca Palmer made a spontaneous utterance, stating she had fentanyl in her bra,” the report notes. Two bags containing a blue powder substance, which field-tested positive for fentanyl and weighed approximately 8.4 grams, were found. Another bag containing white powder, identified by Rebecca Palmer as vitamin powder that she combines, was also locate, the report continues.

Michael Palmer was released from jail on a $2,500 bond. He was also cited for an expired registration. Rebecca Palmer remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond Wednesday morning.

Neither arrest report specifies the relationship, if any, between the Palmers.