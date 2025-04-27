Maxine May Ivey

age 91, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Jay, Florida surrounded by her family and friends.

Maxine, also known as “Meme” by her grandchildren and great grandchildren, was born on October 5th, 1933, in Jay, FL, during a time when the country was still recovering from the Great Depression. She was raised in a hardworking farming family, where despite the economic hardships, their lifestyle ensured the table was always full. Life on the farm shaped Maxine’s incredible work ethic and kindness, traits that she carried throughout her life. In 1951, Maxine graduated from Jay High School and married the love of her life, Grady Donald Ivey. Together, Maxine and Donald built a wonderful life in the Jay area. Though they didn’t continue farming, their rural upbringing shaped their love for the outdoors – especially Maxine’s favorite pastime: bass fishing.

Maxine became a Licensed Practical Nurse with Surgical Training and worked beside Donald, the Jay Hospital Administrator, for many years. Her nursing career was only the beginning of a lifelong commitment to helping others. After retirement from nursing, Maxine’s hard-working nature moved her into another career working for the Northwest Florida Agency for Aging, where she served as acting president. Maxine also became the Executive Director of the Northwest Florida Rural Health Network. These achievements allowed Maxine to do what she loved most, helping people and her community. Maxine was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jay, Fl for 59 years and was always involved with church activities, especially with the youth and church finances. Her love of community extended further as she served as a city council member for 28 years. During those years, she was able to facilitate vital grants that benefited the Jay area.

Although Maxine was very engaged with her church and community, her biggest love was for her family. Ball games, graduations, trips, events, etc., Meme would always be present. She made sure that her family knew she was just a phone call away and her home was their home. Maxine is survived today by three devoted sons: Keith, Craig, and Michael. Her special daughters-in-law; Vicki, Deidra, Pamela and Toddie Milstead. Her nephew Gary May, wife Dixie. Her pride and joy; five grandchildren: Ashley, Ryan, Meagan, Morgan, and Jessie. She was also blessed with six sweet, special, spoiled and energetic great-grandchildren: Grayden, Grady, Kenyard or aka (Peanut), Nico, Elle and Everett. Maxine is preceded in her journey home by her father Cecil May, mother Gertrude May Sprow and her stepfather Karl Sprow. Her husband Grady Donald Ivey and son Terry Dewayne Ivey. Also, her brother Ray May, sister-in-law Jean May, their son Chris May and one grandson Scott (Chip) Wallace.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to all who have helped celebrate Maxine’s remarkable life. Her vibrant spirit, unwavering faith, and deep love for her family and Jay community will be profoundly missed. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Dr. David Smith, Debbie Hayes, the entire Jay Medical and Jay Hospital staff for the excellent care they provided Maxine. They are the best. Also, to Dr. Brett Smith at the North Florida Bone and Joint Clinic.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jay First Baptist Church.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 28,2025 at 2:00 PM in the Jay First Baptist Church. Visitation will take place at the church from 12:00 (noon) until service time. Burial will follow at the Cora Baptist Church Cemetery.