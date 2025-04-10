Mary Dennis Eicher

Mary Dennis Eicher, age 85, passed away peacefully on the evening of April 4, 2025, at her home in Walnut Hill, Florida, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born on March 12, 1940, in Davisville, Florida, to John Dennis and Verline Winand. After her mother’s passing shortly after her birth, she was raised by her father and stepmother, Hattie Winand Dennis, in Davisville. She graduated from Ernest Ward High School and later met the love of her life, Wendell Lynn Eicher. The two were married on December 26, 1968, and made their home on the Eicher family farm in Walnut Hill.

Mary was a devoted and loving mother to her two children, Lana Eicher Ayscue and Wesley Leland Eicher. She spent many years working in medical office administration for Dr. Harold Wilson, Dr. William Earl Thomas, and Dr. James Dixon, where her dedication and kindness touched the lives of many patients and colleagues.

A faithful servant of the Lord, Mary was active in the Church of the Nazarene, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She lived her faith through quiet acts of service, generosity, and love. Known for her warmth and hospitality, she was an exceptional cook—her fried chicken was legendary—and her kitchen table was always full of food lovingly prepared for family and friends.

Even while working full time and supporting life on the farm, Mary always put her family first. Her two granddaughters, Brooke Lindsey Ayscue and Addison Faith Eicher, were the light of her life, and she cherished every moment spent with them.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, John Dennis and Verline Winand, and her stepmother, Hattie Winand Dennis.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Wendell Lynn Eicher; her daughter, Lana Eicher Ayscue (Brandon); her son, Wesley Leland Eicher; and her cherished granddaughters, Brooke Lindsey Ayscue and Addison Faith Eicher. She is also survived by her brothers, Guy Dennis (Val) and John Dennis (Cassie); along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 18, from 5:00–8:00 PM at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, Alabama. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, April 19, at 11:00 AM at the Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel, with interment to follow at Pine Barren Baptist Church Cemetery in Century, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Mary’s memory.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.