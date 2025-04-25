Man Seriously Injured In Thursday Night Crash Near Bratt

A Century man was seriously injured in a single vehicle rollover crash in Bratt Thursday night.

The adult male was traveling westbound on Highway 168 about a half mile east of North Highway 99 when his Chevrolet Silverado cross the centerline and traveled off the roadway. The pickup truck struck a culvert and flipped through a ditch, coming to rest about 150 feet away at another culvert. The man, who reportedly was not wearing a seat belt, was able to exit the truck following the crash.

The man was transported by Escambia County EMS to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

For additional photos, click here.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.