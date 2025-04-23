Man Charged With Homicide After Victim Found Stabbed In Ensley Home

A 34-year-old Escambia County man is charged with homicide after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck at an Ensley home.

Kyle Alexander Miller, 34, remain in the Escambia County Jail without bond after being arrested Monday.

On April 16, The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1200 block of Barmel Street off Fowler Avenue for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found man that had been deceased for several days in the master bedroom. According to an arret report, the homicide was believed to happen on our about April 9.

An autopsy determined the man died after being stabbed twice in the neck. Miller was then developed as a suspect; investigators believe Miller was the victim’s roommate at the time.